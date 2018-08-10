Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative return on equity of 112.17% and a negative net margin of 11.33%.

OTCMKTS:JSDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 39,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jones Soda Co. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Company Profile

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. Its sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “”up and down the street”” in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

