Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative return on equity of 112.17% and a negative net margin of 11.33%.
OTCMKTS:JSDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 39,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jones Soda Co. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.48.
Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Company Profile
