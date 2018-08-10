Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $352.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.63.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.