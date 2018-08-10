Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 132.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International opened at $37.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

