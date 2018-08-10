John W. Swygert Sells 51,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) COO John W. Swygert sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,570,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,081.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded down $0.50, reaching $71.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 20,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,190,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,015 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 838,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

