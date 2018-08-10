John W. Swygert Sells 51,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) COO John W. Swygert sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,570,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,081.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded down $0.50, reaching $71.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 20,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $77.50.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
