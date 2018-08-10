John J. Cronin Sells 7,568 Shares of Mastech Digital Inc (MHH) Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CFO John J. Cronin sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $162,863.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $227,617.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mastech Digital opened at $21.57 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Mastech Digital Inc has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Mastech Digital’s stock is going to split on Monday, August 27th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 24th.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mastech Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Mastech Digital worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

