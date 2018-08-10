Jochen Zeitz Sells 1,598 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Stock

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
