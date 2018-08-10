Jochen Zeitz Sells 1,598 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Stock

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

