Jianpu Technology (JT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 5063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

JT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jianpu Technology from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.51 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 724,493 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,897,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 882,614 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,893,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

