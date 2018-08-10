Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 20,612 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.02% of Gardner Denver worth $59,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 38.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Johnson Rice raised Gardner Denver from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. MED assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Shares of Gardner Denver opened at $28.77 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $668.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

