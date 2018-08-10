Jeld-Wen (JELD) Stock Price Up -1.3%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 67,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 699,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 0.82%. equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,792,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,746 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 1,758.2% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,326,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after buying an additional 257,406 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,918,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after buying an additional 475,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.