Jeld-Wen (JELD) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Jeld-Wen traded down $0.59, reaching $24.81, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 78,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 0.82%. research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 387.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

