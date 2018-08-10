Jeld-Wen (JELD) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.
Jeld-Wen traded down $0.59, reaching $24.81, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 78,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $42.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 387.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
