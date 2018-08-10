Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verona Pharma (VRP)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday.
VRP stock opened at GBX 120.98 ($1.57) on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.45).
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.
