Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verona Pharma (VRP)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

VRP stock opened at GBX 120.98 ($1.57) on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.45).

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported GBX (14.50) (($0.19)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (23.70) (($0.31)) by GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

