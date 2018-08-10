Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evolent Health (EVH)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, MED raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. 81,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,640. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $144.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 2,861,065 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $55,018,279.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 9,653 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $192,770.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,277,705 shares of company stock valued at $64,102,624 over the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Evolent Health by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

