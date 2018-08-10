Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.01.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 93,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

