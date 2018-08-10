Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

