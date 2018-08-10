JD.Com Inc (JD) Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 63.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $683,359,000 after buying an additional 6,551,633 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $148,695,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $87,487,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $67,764,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in JD.Com by 23.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,351 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,601.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.49. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $100.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. BNP Paribas began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.09.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

