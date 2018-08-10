Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $47.48 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th.

