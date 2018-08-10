Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 376.8% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Navient opened at $13.33 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Navient Corp has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $15.61.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.72%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

