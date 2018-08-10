James Kreger Sells 25,000 Shares of CRH Medical Corp (CRH) Stock

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) insider James Kreger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total value of C$111,750.00.
Shares of CRH Medical opened at C$4.55 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. CRH Medical Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$4.76.
CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. CRH Medical had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of C$35.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.15 million.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.
Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.