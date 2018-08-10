James Kreger Sells 25,000 Shares of CRH Medical Corp (CRH) Stock

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) insider James Kreger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total value of C$111,750.00.

Shares of CRH Medical opened at C$4.55 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. CRH Medical Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$4.76.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. CRH Medical had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of C$35.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.15 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRH. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CRH Medical from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CRH Medical from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.