J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.22) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.72) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.83) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,166.42 ($15.10).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.00) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 926.50 ($11.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,346.14 ($17.43).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.