ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 175 ($2.27) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 189 ($2.45) to GBX 194 ($2.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.47).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 170.10 ($2.20) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 221.76 ($2.87).

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 73.04%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

In other ITV news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £206,659.55 ($267,520.45).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

