Itron (ITRI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Itron from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron opened at $63.05 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itron has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Itron had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $585.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 114,129 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.34 per share, with a total value of $6,772,414.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,648,000 after purchasing an additional 384,272 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Itron by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 485,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Itron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.