iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF opened at $169.43 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.