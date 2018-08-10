iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 955.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $211.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $162.12 and a 52-week high of $214.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

