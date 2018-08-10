iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stake Lifted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,413,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,847 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 646.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,659,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $170.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

