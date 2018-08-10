iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Holdings Cut by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 152,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 55,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF opened at $125.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

