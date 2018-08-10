iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Holdings Increased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 173,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,592,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,744,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF opened at $108.73 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $111.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

