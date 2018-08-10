iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Holdings Reduced by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,822 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $30.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

