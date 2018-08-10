Iradimed Corp (IRMD) CFO Christopher K. Scott Sells 96,250 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 96,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,507,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,398 shares in the company, valued at $843,967.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $274.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 427.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 185,860 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 143,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 49.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 68.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

