Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Iqvia worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at $99,127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iqvia by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,113,000 after buying an additional 341,692 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at $32,363,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Iqvia by 374.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after buying an additional 260,467 shares during the period. Finally, MD Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at $25,462,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Iqvia to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Iqvia opened at $121.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $9,510,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock worth $1,160,990,595. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

