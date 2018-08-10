iPass (IPAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“2Q18 revenue of $10.5 million, down 22% y/y, missed our estimate of $12.0 million and consensus of $12.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.7) million was worse than our estimate of $(3.3) million and consensus of $(2.1) million.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPAS. ValuEngine raised iPass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered iPass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iPass presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.47.

IPAS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 716,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,686. iPass has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.13.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iPass had a negative return on equity of 659.67% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. equities analysts expect that iPass will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPass stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,642,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.26% of iPass at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

