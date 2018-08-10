Investors Sell Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) on Strength on Disappointing Earnings

Traders sold shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) on strength during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. $91.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.76 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pioneer Natural Resources had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Pioneer Natural Resources traded up $1.46 for the day and closed at $188.03The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.68.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $462,694.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,249,728.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,624 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

