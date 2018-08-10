Investors Sell Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $994.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,186.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $192.24 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded up $1.37 for the day and closed at $185.18Specifically, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 18,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,363,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,726,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,992,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,878,329 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. OTR Global cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $6,051,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

