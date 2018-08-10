Investors Sell Andeavor (ANDV) on Strength (ANDV)

Investors sold shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $21.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.35 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Andeavor had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Andeavor traded up $0.67 for the day and closed at $151.51

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Andeavor will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $7,835,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,892,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $831,490.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,034 shares in the company, valued at $190,766,897.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,830 shares of company stock worth $43,708,539. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the 1st quarter worth about $69,747,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the 1st quarter worth about $60,791,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,653,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,238,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,148,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,461,000 after acquiring an additional 416,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor by 1,334.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 393,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

