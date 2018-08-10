Investors Buy Shares of Citigroup (C) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $265.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $201.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.10 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Citigroup had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Citigroup traded down ($1.72) for the day and closed at $70.26Specifically, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,576. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 143,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,705 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 292,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 72,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 22,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

