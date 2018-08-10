Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,206 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,552% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,254,000 after buying an additional 346,209 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 5.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 598,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 25.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 574,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,778 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.32. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $657.94 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%.

About Central Garden & Pet Co Class A

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

