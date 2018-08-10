Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Flowers Foods (FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,648 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,597% compared to the typical daily volume of 215 put options.

FLO opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,894,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,081,000 after purchasing an additional 308,627 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 776.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 499,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 442,628 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,332,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 973,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

