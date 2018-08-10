Investors Buy Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $815.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $770.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.39 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down ($2.09) for the day and closed at $183.09Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $121,974,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,992,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,878,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

