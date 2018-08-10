Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.0% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.50 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of American Electric Power traded up $0.44, hitting $71.42, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 13,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

