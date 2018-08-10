Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the second quarter worth approximately $17,754,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 651.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 66.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 73,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

BB&T opened at $51.20 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $593,282. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

