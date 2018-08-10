Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys New Stake in Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 169,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.42% of Onespan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Onespan alerts:

Shares of Onespan traded up $0.40, hitting $17.10, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,375. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.85 million, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.