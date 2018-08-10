Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Position Boosted by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

