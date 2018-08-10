Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,555,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,399,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,678,000 after buying an additional 87,127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 736,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 724,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,079,000 after buying an additional 127,452 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 598,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,952,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical opened at $522.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.30 and a 12-month high of $539.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total value of $18,558,001.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares in the company, valued at $189,129,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,369 shares of company stock worth $64,839,897. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

