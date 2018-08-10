IntriCon Co. (IIN) Position Reduced by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.45% of IntriCon worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 51.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IntriCon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of IIN opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.07 million, a PE ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.45.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

