Intertek Group (ITRK) PT Raised to GBX 5,750

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 5,585 ($72.30) to GBX 5,750 ($74.43) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,580 ($59.29) to GBX 5,510 ($71.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($60.84) to GBX 5,200 ($67.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,340 ($69.13).

Intertek Group opened at GBX 5,334 ($69.05) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,826 ($49.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,470 ($70.81).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

