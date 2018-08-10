International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Receives “Sector Performer” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.58) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.71) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.59) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 690 ($8.93) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.77) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 745.94 ($9.66).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

International Consolidated Airlns Grp opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.81) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 516 ($6.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 680.60 ($8.81).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.