InterDigital (IDCC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Given InterDigital’s international presence, its business is exposed to macroeconomic risks. The company’s high investment in R&D projects might affect its profitability in the coming quarters. Also, the decline in return on capital despite rise in the company’s capital spending and capitalized patent costs remain a cause of concern. In the past couple of months, the analyst community has taken a bearish stance on InterDigital. Moreover, over the past year, the company has underperformed the industry on average. This apart, ongoing tensions between the United States and China due to trade restrictions imposed on the sale of communication equipment and technology solutions to Chinese firms are likely to hurt the industry's credibility and induce loss for the business. However, continued focus on a holistic growth model augurs well for the long-term growth of the company.”

IDCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,998. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $461,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,420.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,260 shares of company stock worth $517,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 104.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 690,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,816 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 613,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $23,853,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

