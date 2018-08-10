Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Integrated Device Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.9163888739719 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDTI shares. TheStreet raised Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $37.00 target price on Integrated Device Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Integrated Device Technology opened at $36.55 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Integrated Device Technology has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $228.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 43,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,345,929.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,837,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mario Montana sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $243,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,336 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

