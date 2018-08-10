Integrated Asset Management Corp (IAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Integrated Asset Management Corp (TSE:IAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Integrated Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Integrated Asset Management stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. Integrated Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$2.00.

Integrated Asset Management (TSE:IAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated Asset Management had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 million for the quarter.

Integrated Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative asset investment management company. The company provides investors with private equity, private corporate debt, managed futures, hedge funds, real estate investment management, property management and leasing, and merchant banking. It offers alternative asset class management to institutional, pension, and private clients.

