Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 188.01%. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insys Therapeutics opened at $7.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Insys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSY shares. ValuEngine raised Insys Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 target price on Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

