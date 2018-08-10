Insmed (INSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Insmed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Insmed has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.08. research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $733,985.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $628,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 196.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $116,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

